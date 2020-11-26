Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Poke Foods Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The poke foods market is poised to grow by $1.2 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of poke foods and the increasing number of new vendors offering poke foods.
The poke foods market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landscapes.
The poke foods market is segmented as below:
By Product
By Geographical Landscapes
This study identifies the rising number of organized retail outlets worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the poke foods market growth during the next few years.
The poke foods market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading poke foods market vendors that include Ahipoki Bowl, ALOHA POKE Co., ECOO Common Foods GmbH & Co. KG, FRESHFIN POKE, HARTFORD POKE Co., POKED, Pokeworks, Sweetfin, The Fish Bowl, and Western United Fish Co. Also, the poke foods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
