Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Poke Foods Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The poke foods market is poised to grow by $1.2 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of poke foods and the increasing number of new vendors offering poke foods.



The poke foods market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landscapes.



The poke foods market is segmented as below:



By Product

Varieties of tuna

Other species

By Geographical Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the rising number of organized retail outlets worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the poke foods market growth during the next few years.



The poke foods market covers the following areas:

Poke foods market sizing

Poke foods market forecast

Poke foods market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading poke foods market vendors that include Ahipoki Bowl, ALOHA POKE Co., ECOO Common Foods GmbH & Co. KG, FRESHFIN POKE, HARTFORD POKE Co., POKED, Pokeworks, Sweetfin, The Fish Bowl, and Western United Fish Co. Also, the poke foods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Varieties of tuna - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other species - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ahipoki Bowl

ALOHA POKE Co.

ECOO Common Foods GmbH & Co. KG

FRESHFIN POKE

HARTFORD POKE Co.

POKED

Pokeworks

Sweetfin

The Fish Bowl

Western United Fish Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j52fwj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900