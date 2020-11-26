Save on a selection of Apple Watch 4 deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, including the best GPS only & GPS + Cellular Apple Watch Series 4 (40mm, 44mm) savings



Black Friday 2020 experts are reviewing the best Apple Watch smartwatch and watch band deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, together with discounts on the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular and GPS only models in 44mm and 40mm case sizes. Links to the best deals are listed below.



Best Apple Watch Series 4 Deals:



Best Apple Watch Deals:



Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals to view even more active savings. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)