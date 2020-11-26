Compare the latest Vitamix deals for Black Friday, featuring deals on Vitamix FoodCycler and 7500, 750, A3500 & 5200 blenders
Black Friday Vitamix kitchen appliance deals for 2020 are underway. Review the best deals on top-rated Vitamix blenders like the 5200 and A3500. Access the latest deals listed below.
Best Vitamix Deals:
- Save up to $100 on Vitamix blenders, containers, attachments & food recyclers at Vitamix.com
- Save up to 32% on Vitamix blenders, blending bowls, and accessories at Target - see live prices on Vitamix blenders, including the A2500 Ascent Series Blender and the Blending Cups Starter Kit
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of Vitamix blenders & containers at Amazon - check the latest deals available on top-rated Vitamix blender models such as the 5300, 5200, A3500, 750 & 7500
- Save on Vitamix blenders at Walmart - check the latest prices on best-selling Vitamix 750, 5200, 5300 series blenders
- Save up to $75 on the Vitamix A3500 blender at Vitamix.com - shop the best-selling and top-rated Vitamix A3500 blender
- Save up to 33% on Vitamix Ascent series blenders at Vitamix.com - check the latest deals on Vitamix Ascent series and more top-rated Vitamix Classic, Explorian & Smart System blenders
- Save up to 25% on Vitamix A3500 blenders at Amazon
- Save up to $150 on Vitamix 5200 blenders at Amazon
- Save on Vitamix 750 & 7500 series blenders at Amazon
- Shop the Vitamix FoodCycler & FoodCycler accessories at Vitamix.com
Best Blender Deals:
- Save up to $100 on Vitamix blenders at Vitamix.com - check the latest deals on Vitamix, Classic, Explorian & Smart System blenders
- Save up to 20% on a wide range of smoothie blenders and super blenders at Breville.com - check the latest deals on Breville’s Vac Q, Super Q, and Fresh & Furious blenders
- Save up to 39% on a wide range of kitchen blenders at Amazon - including savings on KitchenAid, NutriBullet, Ninja and Hamilton Beach blenders
- Save up to 50% on blenders from top brands such as Ninja, Nutribullet, Vitamix & Magic Bullet at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on personal, countertop and immersion hand blenders
- Save up to 32% on top-selling blenders from Vitamix, Ninja, and NutriBullet at Target.com - check the latest savings on cordless hand blenders, speed blenders, and immersion blenders
- Save up to $75 on Ninja blenders at Ninjakitchen.com - check live savings on programmable blenders and food processors at Ninja’s online store
Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday sale to enjoy even more active offers. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Vitamix is a century-old producer of high-powered blenders frequently used in food technology. Its top-of-the-line product, the Vitamix A3500, can mix anything from sorbet ice cream to steaming-hot soup. The Vitamix 7500, 750, and 5300 are also part of its professional series with their 2.2 hp motor. The Vitamix 5200 is also a good choice for blending smoothies despite its 2.0 hp motor.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)