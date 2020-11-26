Cricut machine deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring Cricut Explore Air 2, Maker, Joy and EasyPress discounts



Compare the top Cricut deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring Cricut Explore Air 2 Essentials bundle and more savings. View the full selection of deals listed below.



Best Cricut Deals:

Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday deals for thousands more live deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A Cricut machine helps hobbyists and other craft enthusiasts to speed up the production of certain projects. The Cricut Explore Air 2 Mint is one of the best models on the market as it works over 100 materials. The Cricut Maker Champagne has good clearance for thicker projects. Meanwhile, a cute raspberry-colored option is the Cricut Easy Press 2. The Cricut Joy also comes in these colors. A Cricut machine usually comes in a bundle with different materials.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)