VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central 1 Credit Union (‘Central 1’ or ‘the organization’) reported a profit after tax of $25.6 million for the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2020, compared to a profit after tax of $5.7 million in the same period in 2019.

During the quarter, Central 1 continued to help its members and clients navigate the effects of the pandemic by delivering essential and innovative financial, digital and payments products and services. As Canadians accelerated their usage of digital channels, Central 1 has responded by providing stable and advanced digital banking and payments tools to meet the increased demands.

“Our business has performed well despite the significant amount of uncertainty related to the economy and pandemic,” said Mark Blucher, Central 1 President and CEO. “Our results reflect the strength of our organization and our ability to operate in this new environment. Our consultative approach means we are focused on making the right decisions that create sustainable value while balancing the diverse needs of our members and clients.”

The organization remains focused on supporting the credit union system and ensuring the system’s resilience and success.

Treasury and Mandatory Liquidity Pool

Treasury continues to deliver strong and consistent contributions to the earnings of Central 1. In addition to the strong financial performance of 2020, liquidity at Central 1 continues to be robust as non-mandatory deposits remain at an all-time high, increasing by over $4.6 billion during 2020.

On October 2, 2020, Central 1 announced its members passed a special resolution approving amendments to Central 1’s Constitution and Rules. The amendments proposed were in connection with the plan to legally segregate the Mandatory Liquidity Pool (MLP) to restructure system liquidity for the benefit of members. The vote in favour of the amendments enables Central 1 and its members to continue working towards segregating the MLP by the end of the year. Central 1 is committed to supporting and engaging its members throughout the entire process.

The amendments are subject to the consent of the British Columbia Financial Services Authority and will come into effect at a time determined by the Board of Directors of Central 1.

Digital & Payments Services

Central 1 continues to prioritize the onboarding of over 170 clients onto the Forge Digital Banking Platform, with 98 implementations in the pipeline into 2021. As implementations continue, Central 1 is ensuring a stable and secure transition by continuing to provide support and a good user experience through predecessor platform MemberDirect.

Within Payments, volumes of Interac e-Transfer transactions are significantly higher compared to the same period last year; a trend that is expected to continue as Canadians accelerate their use of digital payments. Central 1 is also making good progress on advancing its payments strategy, which is designed to position the credit union system and financial services industry for growth and innovation.

Q3 2020 consolidated financial results compared to the same period last year

Profit after tax of $25.6 million, compared to a profit after tax of $5.7 million.

Assets of $ 23.2 billion, up 26.1 per cent from $18.4 billion.

Excluding the results from the Mandatory Liquidity Pool, Central 1’s third quarter results saw an increase of $17.4 million in profit after tax from the same period a year ago. Interest margin was $10.6 million higher supported by strong growth in our investment portfolio and reduced outstanding debt during the period. Credit spreads continued to narrow in the third quarter; continuing the trend of recovering the temporary fair value loss from the first quarter, resulting in a year-over-year increase of $9.6 million in net realized and unrealized gains. Non-financial income and non-financial expense remained relatively stable and investments in strategic initiatives continued in the third quarter.

Year-to-date consolidated financial results

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Central 1’s consolidated results for the first nine months of 2020.

Consolidated profit after tax was $30.6 million, down $12.9 million from the same period in 2019.

MLP reported a profit after tax of $7.8 million, down $11.5 million compared to the same period last year. The flatter yield curve and higher demand for short-term investments led to reduced interest margin within the portfolio.

Excluding the results from the MLP, Central 1 saw a profit after tax of $22.8 million, down $1.4 million compared to the same period in 2019.

Statement of financial position

Many credit unions continued to hold elevated levels of liquidity in response to the potential economic impact of the pandemic. There was an increase in deposits held at Central 1 during the first nine months of 2020. Total assets in 2020 was $23.2 billion compared to $18.4 billion during the same period last year, reflecting credit unions depositing their excess liquidity with Central 1.

Central 1’s third quarter Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements have been filed with SEDAR and posted at www.sedar.com and www.central1.com/investor-relations .

About Central 1

Central 1 is a preferred partner for financial, digital banking and payment products and services – fuelling the success of businesses across Canada. With $23.2 billion in assets, we leverage our scale, strength and expertise to power progress for more than 250 credit unions and other financial institutions, enhancing the financial well-being of more than 5 million customers from coast to coast. For more information, visit www.central1.com .

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimates of future events. These include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals, the economic, market and regulatory review and outlook for the Canadian economy and the provincial economies in which our member credit unions operate and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as statements that contain the words “may,” “will,” “intends” and “anticipates” and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. Securityholders are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain important assumptions by Central 1 in making forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, competitive conditions, economic conditions, regulatory considerations, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and; Central 1 may not be able to obtain necessary regulatory approvals to complete implementation of the MLP segregation plan. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include economic risks, regulatory risks, risks and uncertainty from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed from time to time in Central 1’s periodic reports filed with securities regulators. Given these risks, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. Central 1 undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Contacts

Media

Ian Colvin

Head of Communications

Central 1

T 604 369 4031

E icolvin@central1.com