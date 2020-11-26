STRATHROY, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (the “Company” or “Eve & Co”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for such period are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and on Eve & Co's website at www.evecannabis.ca.



Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”), holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received European Union Good Manufacturing Practice certification. NMC was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 sq. ft. greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

