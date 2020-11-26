Save on Michaels deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, featuring all the top Cricut Maker & Explore Air, artificial Christmas tree, ornaments, and more arts and craft offers
Find the best Michaels deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including pre-lit artificial Christmas tree (9ft, 8ft, 7ft, and 6ft), Cricut Joy, Maker, and Explore Air, and more arts and craft supplies deals. Explore the latest deals using the links below.
Best Michaels Deals:
- Save up to 50% off on arts and crafts supplies at Michaels.com - and save 20% off all regular price purchases thru 11/28. Check live prices on tables, craft stations, paint, brushes, and other popular products
- Save up to $50 on Cricut Machines like the Cricut Joy, Explore Air 2 & Maker at Michaels.com - including a wide range of compatible accessories and add-ons
- Save up to 61% on a wide range of Christmas trees at Michaels.com - check the latest deals on 10ft, 8ft, 7ft, and 6ft artificial Christmas trees and more Christmas decor
- Save up to 21% off on Cricut Maker machines at Michaels.com - check live prices on the popular line of cutting machines as well as on compatible tips and other accessories
- Save up to 21% off on Cricut Explore Air 2 machines at Michaels.com - including the Michaels exclusive colors of Boysenberry and Peacock
- Save up to $30 on a wide range of Silhouette cutting machines & arts and crafts tools at Michaels.com - check the latest deals on Silhouette Cameo machines and tools, Portrait, sticker papers, HTVs, and more
- Save up to 50% on exclusive decor collections, crafts, gifts, & more at Michaels.com - click the link for hot deals on a wide variety of designs that will suit any home
