Summary of the latest PS4 deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring deals on Playstation 4 bundles, controllers, games & more



Black Friday experts have revealed the latest PS4 deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring sales on PS4 Pro bundles, PS4 Slim bundles, controllers, accessories and more. Browse the best deals in the list below.





Best PS4 Deals:





Best PlayStation Deals:





Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals to enjoy even more active discounts. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)