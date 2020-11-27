PUNE, India, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Seat Cover Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



The automotive seat cover market was valued at US$ 5.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 8.3 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2030. The automotive sector is evolving now and then and so the accessories and aftermarket industries associated with it. The industry is experiencing rapid change in the demand related to the detailing of the vehicles. The automotive seat cover market has witnessed unanticipated changes in the past few years. The market players are investing in R&D activities to get different qualities of the manufacturing material. The automotive seat cover industry is driven by automotive manufacturers and consumer’s preferences. Rising demand for premium seat covers is influencing market players to manufacture high-quality products. The office goers and young millennials are fond of the luxurious seat cover as the addition of these accessories to their vehicles defines their social status. Moreover, the premium built quality provides a feeling of satisfaction among the consumers is driving the automotive seat cover market.

View This Report With Table of Contents : https://www.insightslice.com/automotive-seat-cover-market

The growing automotive sector demands robust development of the accessories industry to cope up with the market demand. Along with the vehicle built and quality customers are also pondering vehicle’s interiors that add more value to the seat cover segment. The customers buying economical cars show more interest in interiors built quality, color, and material feel. Also, buyers demand different variants under the seat cover segment. Moreover, a few of the aftermarket players are offering customized seat covers for all types of vehicles. The variety of customized solutions and built quality has lured economical as well as premium customers. Moreover, the seat cover sales are also influenced by the reviews of the paid influencers. These famous automotive bloggers offer their true reviews related to the products used by them. The reviews are categorized based on the comfort, fabric feel, and appearance of the product. These influencers aid automotive seat cover companies to generate more sales driving the market growth over the forecast time period.

Access The Sample Pages of This Report : https://www.insightslice.com/request-sample/541

The increasing number of passenger cars across the globe

Rapid growth in the population across the globe is creating new possibilities for the market players. Along with the increasing population, a spike in automotive sales was observed in the last few years. Two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles were the most preferable segment that recorded high demand in the previous years. The introduction of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles are creating new opportunities for market players. The seat cover of these vehicles is built with light material offering high comfort for efficient driving. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of rental services is supporting the automotive seat cover market. Service providers such as Ola, Uber, Zap, and ZoomCar amongst others are car rental or car-sharing services. The population prefers such services owing to the convenience and economy offered. This trend has pumped the volume of passenger cars and the growth is anticipated to be stable in the upcoming years.

Related report :

Global Electric Vehicle Market : https://www.insightslice.com/electric-vehicle-market

Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market : https://www.insightslice.com/heavy-duty-trucks-market

Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market : https://www.insightslice.com/drone-logistics-and-transportation-market

Rising diversification of the material segment such as fabric, leather, and others

Material or built quality of the vehicles vary depending on the model of vehicles. Vehicles ranging from a basic model to the top model have different interiors. In order to differentiate the vehicle models, manufacturers diversify the raw materials used for making seat covers. Polyester material contributes a major share in the material segment covering around 90% of the seat fabric worldwide. Moreover, increasing interest in the leather touch quality is driving the category in the material segment. A few of the seat materials offered by the market players include artificial leather, real leather, and polymer foils, etc. Additionally, new generation seat covers are equipped with various features such as resistance to abrasion, light, and UV radiation. The manufacturers are producing covers that can withstand high and low temperatures for a smooth and comfortable traveling experience.

Growing demand for eco-friendly automotive seat covers

The automotive industry is shifting towards sustainable vehicles. The introduction of electric vehicles has created opportunities for market players. Owing to the rising awareness among the population, the vehicle owners demand sustainable solutions to keep the environment pollution-free. Seat covers with a fair percentage of polyester and plastic are not biodegradable and hence affect the soil and environment in the long run. Market players are using wood and wood-based textiles such as lyocell and modal to manufacture automotive seat covers fueling the market growth in the forecast timeline.

Asia Pacific region holds high potential as compared to the western regions

With the rising number of population, demand for vehicles is bolstering in this region. Rising disposable income coupled with urbanization has influenced a massive percentage of the population to own a personal vehicle. The region has the highest number of young population and changing preferences related to vehicle accessories is propelling the automotive seat cover market. Moreover, the region is experiencing rapid growth in vehicle customization supporting market growth. Also, the population in countries such as India, Japan, and China refurbish their vehicles thereby creating opportunities for the seat manufacturers.

Major players active in the global Automotive Seat Cover Market include zhejiang Tianmei auto seatcover Co., LTD, Coverking, Wollsdorf Leder, Exco Technologies Ltd, Katzkin Leather, Inc., Faurecia, Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd, Lear Corporation, Seat Covers Unlimited, Johnson Control International Plc, Sage Automotive Interiors, KYOWA LEATHER CLOTH CO. Ltd., Saddles India Pvt Ltd, Pecca Group Berhad, and MARVEL VINYLS LIMITED.

Buy This Report : https://www.insightslice.com/buy-now/541

insightSLICE is a market intelligence and strategy consulting company. The company provides tailor-made and off the shelf market research studies. The prime focus of the company is on strategy consulting to provide end-to-end solutions. For more details please contact our research and consulting team at info@insightslice.com.

Contact Us:

Alex,

insightSLICE

Phone (USA) : +1 707 736 6633 Email address : alex@insightslice.com

Web: www.insightslice.com