Save on Razer phones & laptop deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, together with all the top Phone 2, Blade 15 & Blade Stealth savings
Here’s our review of the top Razer deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including all the latest discounts on gaming laptops, gaming phones and more gaming hardware. Access the latest deals by clicking the links below.
Best Razer Deals:
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Razer gaming keyboards, mice, headsets & laptops at Walmart
- Save up to $200 on Razer gaming PCs, gaming laptops, peripherals & accessories at Razer.com - check out the latest deals on Razer computers, peripherals, headphones, gaming chairs, controllers & more
- Save up to $80 on Razer gaming laptops, mice, keyboards, headsets & accessories at Amazon
- Save on the Razer Phone 2 at Verizon.com - featuring a 5.72-inch IGZO 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 845 processor, & an f/1.75 12MP camera
- Save on the latest Razer Phone 2 at AT&T - click the link for the latest Razer Phone 2 deals at AT&T Wireless
- Save up to $450 on Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops at Amazon - at only 15.6-inches the Razer Blade 15 is small but powerful with a 9th Gen Intel Core processor and GeForce RTX graphics card
- Save up to $419 on Razer laptops at Amazon - click the link for the latest deals on Razer gaming laptops like the Razer Blade Pro & Razer Blade Stealth
- Save up to $80 on Razer Phones & Watches at Amazon - check the latest deals on the Razer Phone 2 & Razer Nabu Watch at Amazon
Want some more deals? Click here to enjoy the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)