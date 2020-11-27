Our summary of the top shaver & beard trimmer deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring offers on Braun Series 9, 7, 5 & 3, Norelco epilators & more
Black Friday 2020 experts are tracking all the top shaver & beard trimmer deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, including all the best deals on Philips Norelco electric razor, Braund trimmers, epilators & more. Browse the best deals listed below.
Best Shaver Deals:
- Save up to 68% on electric shavers from top brands like Braun, Panasonic, Remington, and more at Walmart - check the latest deals on premium electric shavers including units with free gifts
- Save up to 50% on electric shavers & trimmers by Philips Norelco, Braun, and more at Amazon.com - click the link to see the latest deals on top-rated Braun Beard Trimmer BT7240 and Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer & Shaver
- Save on electric shavers and trimmers from Braun, Remington, and more at Ulta.com - includes deals on Braun Silk-epil 3 Epilator, Remington Smooth & Silky Rechargeable Shaver, and more
- Save up to 38% on Braun Series 9, Series 7, and other top-rated shavers, trimmers, and epilators at Walmart - includes deals on older models Braun Series 5 & Series 3 as well as models from other best-selling brands
- Save up to $115 on best-selling Braun electric shavers, trimmers, and epilator models at Amazon - includes deals on Braun Series 9 and other electric shaver models
- Save on top-rated electric shavers, trimmers, and epilators from Braun at Ulta.com - check updated deals on best-selling Braun Silk-epil 3 epilator and other popular Braun shavers and trimmers
- Save up to $67 on top-rated Braun Series 9 electric shavers at Walmart - cordless electric shaver with 5 shaving elements to trim more hair in one stroke
- Save up to 38% on Braun Series 7 electric shavers at Walmart - check live prices including deals on refills and replacement heads
- Save up to 29% on Braun Series 5 electric shavers, refills, and replacement heads at Walmart - check the latest deals on this top-rated wet and dry electric shaver that has 3 flexible blades for a closer shave
- Save up to 45% on Braun Series 3 3-in-1 electric shaver at Walmart - includes deals on Braun Series 3 Foil & Cutter replacement heads
- Save up to 56% on Philips Norelco electric shaver models at Walmart - check live deals on best-selling Philips Norelco Body Groom Series and other popular models including discounts on replacement heads
- Save up to 38% on various Philips Norelco electric shaver models and replacement heads at Amazon - check the latest discounts on top-rated Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 and other Norelco electric shaver models
Best Beard Trimmer Deals:
Best Epilator Deals:
- Save up to 71% on a wide range of epilators including Braun 910 Face Spa at Walmart - check the latest deals on top-rated epilators for the closest bikini, facial hair, or eyebrow trim
- Save up to 23% on epilators from top brands like Braun, Philips Beauty, Remington, and more at Amazon - check updated deals on Braun Epilator Silk-epil , Norelco HP6420, Remington Smooth & Silky and other epilator models
- Save on Braun, Philips, and Conair epilators at Ulta.com - choose from different models perfect for trimming facial hair, leg hair, and hair in the bikini area
