Shenzhen, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M5Stack has launched a unique new device in its core series. M5Paper is a touch-enabled E-ink display. Far from being a simple E-reader, M5Paper is a fully programmable microcontroller that could be the ideal choice for your IoT applications. This low power device could suit such purposes as a shelf display, industrial controller, smart weather display and so on.

M5Paper is powered by the ESP32-D0WD. Its E-Ink display supports a 16-level grayscale, which provides a great reading experience. The display is a GT911 capacitive touch screen, which supports multipoint touch and a variety of gesture controls.

Compared to a regular LCD, E-Ink displays are easier on the eyes, which makes them a great choice for reading or viewing for longer periods. The M5Paper has ultra-low power consumption, basically, power is only required for refreshing and keeps displaying previous content for a long time even when powered down.

Similar to the M5Stack Core Ink, it is equipped with multi-function buttons for operation, sensors such as the SHT30 temperature and moisture sensor and an SD card port for data storage.

Additionally, the FM24C02 internal EEPROM chip (256KB-EEPROM) can be used to store vital data even when the device is off. A 1150mAh lipo battery keeps the device going for long periods and battery life can be further preserved by using the RTC (BM8563) to set the device into a deep sleep and wake it up again when needed. Three HY2.0-4P expansion ports are included which allow for building complex projects using the existing sensors in the M5Stack ecosystem.

Product Features

ESP32 Standard Wireless Functions WiFi, Bluetooth Internal 16M Flash

Ultra-Low Power Consumption

Multi-Point Touch Screen

180 Degree Viewing Angle

Internal 1150mAh Battery

Expandable - HY2.0-4P 3 x External Expansion Ports

Applications

IoT Terminal

E-Book Reader

Industrial Control Panel

Smart Home Panel

M5Paper is compatible with Arduino, MicroPython, and UIFlow. UIFlow is a Web-based IoT programming system developed by M5Stack and based on Google Blockly which is a clear and easy to program visual interface.

If you require a smart display with minimal power consumption, M5Paper could very well be the device for you.

