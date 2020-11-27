ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeremy Longtail, a gerbil, is determined to find Mongolia, the native home of his ancestors. Readers can follow him as he travels the wild road ahead in Elaine Balsam's new “Jeremy Longtail and the Hunt for Mongolia” (published by Archway Publishing).

After watching television from his cage in his owner’s room, a gerbil named Jeremy Longtail happens to see a documentary about rodents. All of a sudden he sees “himself” digging an underground burrow, foraging for food, storing it and living with other gerbils. He is determined to find a place where he can live as he is meant to live.

“I want my young readers to have fun as they follow Jeremy and get out there in the wildness of a world run by humans, filled with their machines and buildings, and to be excited as they root for him and his family all the way to the ‘happy ending,’” Balsam says. “At the same time, I want them to think about how they care for their pets, how they learn from their parents’ life experience and how the choices they make affect their lives.”

“Jeremy Longtail and the Hunt for Mongolia” is available for purchase online at: https://www.amazon.com/Jeremy-Longtail-Mongolia-Elaine-Balsam/dp/1480892068

“Jeremy Longtail and the Hunt for Mongolia”

By Elaine Moon Balsam

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 222 pages | ISBN 9781480892088

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 222 pages | ISBN 9781480892064

E-Book | 222 pages | ISBN 9781480892071

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Elaine Moon Balsam has told bedtime stories to entertain homesick campers, built excitement as an English teacher in São Paulo, Brazil, and made puppets come alive as a pre-K enrichment teacher. Animals have always been a part of her life, including guinea pigs, lovebirds, gerbils, dogs, horses, an iguana, a ball python and a bearded dragon.

