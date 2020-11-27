SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Waterbury III was born in 1901 into a wealthy New York family. In the new historical fiction, “Diamonds in the Water: You Shall Remain Standing” (published by Balboa Press AU) by Daniel McCrimons, MD, the principal character Waterbury trains to become an empathetic and worldly respected physician.

During Waterbury’s life, he faces many difficult challenges and falls back on the ethical time-tested principles instilled in him by his family to address each of these adversities. “Diamonds in the Water” presents a comprehensive message that distinct, spiritual-bound people are like the world’s rarest diamonds — resilient, unalterable, and priceless.

McCrimons wants his readers to take away that “The entire book has great meaning and personal relevance with tidbits of interesting information about twentieth century America in addition to the life lessons.” His book is available for purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Diamonds-Water-Shall-Remain-Standing/dp/1982231653.

“Diamonds in the Water”

By Daniel McCrimons, MD

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 360 pages | ISBN 9781982231675

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 360 pages | ISBN 9781982231651

E-Book | 360 pages | ISBN 9781982231668

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Daniel McCrimons M.D., is a Harvard College and Columbia University trained physician. He is a practicing pediatrician who has had a dedicated interest in blending his 37 years of clinical experience and discussions on family values to integrate science, history, philosophy, and spirituality. McCrimons wants to create a life story worthy of investigation, assessment, and an analysis of plan for therapeutic self-improvement.

