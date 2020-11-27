LEWISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Don C. Davis’ collection of narrative anecdotes titled “The Reach: Your Best Self and Future” (published by Archway Publishing) proposes a way to reach forward and build a better future for oneself and the world by adopting the “Big Ten Humanitarian Qualities.”

This story-based novel envisions a future of immense possibilities in the greatest age of potential the world family has ever known! Through insights from a neuroscience mindset and self-development goals, classic stories offer backdrops for building bold identity markers that can lead people to reach for their best self and future.

“Those who choose this self-development mindset will be energized by the rewards that come from a positive feedback return that maximizes possibilities,” Davis says.

“The Reach” is available for purchase online at: https://www.amazon.com/Reach-Your-Best-Self-Future-ebook/dp/B08L5Z5LJG.

“The Reach”

By Don C. Davis

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 264 pages | ISBN 9781480889378

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 264 pages | ISBN 9781480889392

E-Book | 264 pages | ISBN 9781480889385

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Don C. Davis is an author and speaker in the arena of success and self-development. He grew up in the country on a farm in North Carolina. At age 17, with only 87 dollars in his pocket he began working his way through college. Three degrees later he began a distinguished 40-year career as a United Methodist minister. “The Reach” is the 10th in a series of books that identify the “Big Ten Humanitarian Qualities” as an essential part of reaching for people’s best self and future.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

Marketing Services Archway Publishing 844-669-3957 pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com