LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce that it has released the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ending September 30, 2020. The reports are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on the Company's website ( http://www.mkango.ca/s/financials.asp ).



On 26 November 2020, at the request of the Corporation and its Audit Committee and in accordance with the Corporation’s Audit Committee Charter which requires the Corporation to review its auditors every 10 years, MNP LLP (the “Former Auditor”) resigned as auditor of Mkango and the Board of Directors of the Corporation appointed BDO LLP (the “Successor Auditor”) as its new auditor effective 26 November 2020 until the close of the Corporation’s next annual meeting.

There were no “reportable events” (as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”)) between the Corporation and the Former Auditor.

Pursuant to NI 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the letter from the Former Auditor and the letter from the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Corporation’s Audit Committee and Board of Directors and has been filed on SEDAR accordingly.

For further information on Mkango, please contact:

Mkango Resources Limited

William Dawes

Chief Executive Officer

will@mkango.ca

UK: +44 207 3722 744

Canada: +1 403 444 5979

www.mkango.ca

@MkangoResources Alexander Lemon

President

alex@mkango.ca

Blytheweigh

Financial Public Relations

Tim Blythe

UK: +44 207 138 3204



SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Jeff Keating, Caroline Rowe

UK: +44 20 3470 0470



Alternative Resource Capital

Joint Broker

Alex Wood

UK: +44 20 7186 9004



The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.