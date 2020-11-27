FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon”)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

27 November 2020 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2020 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2020, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

2020 financial highlights and other financial updates

Debt free with cash of US$11.5 million at 30 September 2020 (31 December 2019: US$13.1 million).

Continued focus on cost management and the efficient operation of the portfolio.





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited) Three months ended 30

September 2020

$’000 Three months ended 30

September 2019

$’000 Nine months ended 30

September 2020

$’000 Nine months ended 30

September 2019

$’000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue 1 1 3 4 1 1 3 4 Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (37) (36) (110) (185) Production and operating expenses (3) (3) (8) (9) General and administrative expenses (415) (404) (1,415) (1,306) Share based compensation - - - (12) Foreign exchange gain / (loss) 29 (89) 18 (116) (426) (532) (1,515) (1,628) Results from operating activities (425) (531) (1,512) (1,624) Fair value gain – outstanding warrant - 127 110 230 Finance income 337 25 189 95 Finance expense (58) (385) (174) (381) Net finance income / (expense) 279 (360) 15 (286) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (146) (764) (1,387) (1,680) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (150) (758) (1,388) (1,675) Non-controlling interests 4 (6) 1 (5) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (146) (764) (1,387) (1,680) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company: Basic and diluted (0.000 cent) (0.001 cent) (0.001 cent) (0.002 cent)







Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited) At 30 September

2020

$’000 At 31 December

2019

$’000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 40,294 40,246 Property, plant and equipment 1 1 Trade and other receivables 21 30 Restricted cash 2,317 2,241 42,633 42,518 Current assets Cash and cash on equivalents 11,485 13,066 Trade and other receivables 162 141 11,647 13,207 Total assets 54,280 55,725 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 392,170 392,170 Contributed surplus 45,075 45,075 Retained deficit (394,731) (393,343) 42,514 43,902 Non-controlling interests 701 700 Total equity 43,215 44,602 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 10,503 10,331 10,503 10,331 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 562 682 Derivative financial liabilities - 110 562 792 Total liabilities 11,065 11,123 Total equity and liabilities 54,280 55,725







Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Nine months ended 30 September (Unaudited) 2020

$’000 2019

$’000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (1,387) (1,680) Adjustments for: Share based compensation - 12 Depreciation - 1 Fair value gain - outstanding warrant (110) (230) Net finance (income) / expenses (15) 286 Effect of exchange rates on operating activities (18) 116 Change in non-cash working capital: Increase in trade and other receivables (12) (29) (Decrease) / increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (134) 23 Net cash used in operating activities (1,676) (1,501) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 16 95 Exploration and evaluation assets (48) (515) Net cash used in investing activities (32) (420) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from private placement - 8,433 Net cash generated from financing activities - 8,433 Change in cash and cash equivalents (1,708) 6,512 Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents 127 (300) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 13,066 6,967 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 11,485 13,179

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.







About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

