27 November 2020 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2020 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2020, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

2020 financial highlights and other financial updates

  • Debt free with cash of US$11.5 million at 30 September 2020 (31 December 2019: US$13.1 million).
  • Continued focus on cost management and the efficient operation of the portfolio.


Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)		 Three months ended 30
September 2020
$’000		Three months ended 30
September 2019
$’000		Nine months ended 30
September 2020
$’000		Nine months ended 30
September 2019
$’000		 
       
Revenue      
Oil and natural gas revenue 1134 
  1134 
       
Expenses      
Exploration and evaluation expenses (37)(36)(110)(185) 
Production and operating expenses (3)(3)(8)(9) 
General and administrative expenses (415)(404)(1,415)(1,306) 
Share based compensation ---(12) 
Foreign exchange gain / (loss) 29(89)18(116) 
  (426)(532)(1,515)(1,628) 
       
Results from operating activities (425)(531)(1,512)(1,624) 
       
Fair value gain – outstanding warrant -127110230 
       
Finance income 3372518995 
Finance expense (58)(385)(174)(381) 
Net finance income / (expense) 279(360)15(286) 
       
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (146)(764)(1,387)(1,680) 
       
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:      
       
Equity holders of the company (150)(758)(1,388)(1,675) 
Non-controlling interests 4(6)1(5) 
       
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (146)(764)(1,387)(1,680) 
       
      
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:     
       
Basic and diluted (0.000 cent)(0.001 cent)(0.001 cent)(0.002 cent) 



Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)		 At 30 September
2020
$’000		At 31 December
2019
$’000
    
Assets   
Non-current assets   
Exploration and evaluation assets 40,29440,246
Property, plant and equipment 11
Trade and other receivables 2130
Restricted cash 2,3172,241
  42,63342,518
    
Current assets   
Cash and cash on equivalents 11,48513,066
Trade and other receivables 162141
  11,64713,207
    
Total assets 54,28055,725
    
Equity and liabilities   
    
Equity attributable to owners of the parent   
Share capital 392,170392,170
Contributed surplus 45,07545,075
Retained deficit (394,731)(393,343)
  42,51443,902
Non-controlling interests 701700
Total equity 43,21544,602
    
Liabilities    
Non-current liabilities   
Decommissioning provision 10,50310,331
  10,50310,331
    
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 562682
Derivative financial liabilities -110
  562792
Total liabilities 11,06511,123
    
Total equity and liabilities 54,28055,725



Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Nine months ended 30 September
(Unaudited) 2020
$’000		2019
$’000
    
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net loss for the period (1,387)(1,680)
Adjustments for:   
Share based compensation -12
Depreciation -1
Fair value gain - outstanding warrant (110)(230)
Net finance (income) / expenses (15)286
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities (18)116
Change in non-cash working capital:   
Increase in trade and other receivables (12)(29)
(Decrease) / increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (134)23
Net cash used in operating activities (1,676)(1,501)
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Interest received 1695
Exploration and evaluation assets (48)(515)
Net cash used in investing activities (32)(420)
    
Cash flows from financing activities   
Net proceeds from private placement -8,433
Net cash generated from financing activities -8,433
    
    
Change in cash and cash equivalents (1,708)6,512
Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents 127(300)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 13,0666,967
    
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 11,48513,179

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.



About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

