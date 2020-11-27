Providence Resources P.l.c. (“the Company”) have been informed by Tom Anderson that he has sold 10,000,000  ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company and his shareholding has fallen below 3% of the issued share capital.

Simon Brett
Company Secretary

27 November 2020

End

