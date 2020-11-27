Save on Verizon Fios deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, including all the latest 200 Mbps & 400 Mbps Internet plan offers
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Verizon Fios deals are underway. Review the best discounts on Gigabit connection, Fios TV & more. Check out the latest deals in the list below.
Best Verizon Fios Deals:
More Verizon Deals:
- Save up to 50% on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to $550 off Samsung Galaxy Note20 models including the Note20 5G at Verizon - plus check the latest deals on prepaid no contract Galaxy Note20 handsets too
- Save up to $550 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Verizon - trade in and save on the Galaxy Z Fold2 (new line required)
- Save up to 75% off on Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to $700 on the latest Apple iPhone 12 smartphones at Verizon - get up to $700 off when you trade in your old device
- Get the iPhone 12 mini with Verizon’s best offer yet - and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers at Verizon
- Save up to $700 on the iPhone 12 mini at Verizon - the iPhone 12 mini is 5G capable and is compatible with Apple’s new MagSafe accessories
- Save up to $200 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon - check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Get Apple Watch SE for $99 with any iPhone purchase at Verizon - plus save up to $700 on a wide range of Apple iPhone models at Verizon
- Save up to $350 on top-selling Samsung Galaxy tablets at Verizon.com - check the latest savings on Samsung Galaxy tablets including the Tab A, Tab S5E, and Tab s7+
