Dublin, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Broadband Networks: Wireline Access: Technologies, Markets and Standardization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report updates the status of wireline broadband access technologies, their markets, applications, and industries as they relate to 5G development.
Wireline broadband access technologies are playing an important role in today's networks- cable accounts for 60% of the U.S. fixed broadband market; and 55%-65% of local loops are still on copper wire. However, until recently, technical and economic problems with such access did not allow effective use of a broadband pipe from a core to a subscriber side, minimizing the value of broadband communications.
The problems have been known for a long time, but the absence of a cost-effective technology in the distribution plant prevented making any practical improvements. The specifics of access, such as the necessity to create highly distributed infrastructure and the price to support access service always contradicted each other. The situation changed with appearance Passive Optical Networks, their various modifications, and progress in architecting of high-speed DSL, such as vectoring DSL.
The goal of this report is to address current and near-term advances in wireline broadband access networks that are transforming them into broadband pipes with characteristics similar to the characteristics of the core networks.
In particular, the report concentrates on the analysis technologies and markets for the following access architectures:
The report shows that the copper infrastructure continues to play an important role in connecting the last hundreds of meters from/to subscriber equipment with the rest of the network. Advanced gigabit speed access technologies, such as DSL (G.fast, VDSL2-vec), are key in creating a homogenous and cost-efficient core-access infrastructure. For example, in 2017, AT&T has begun rolling out G.fast-based services in 22 metro markets across the United States, signaling the service provider's desire to extend higher speed wireline broadband services in premises where it can't make a business case for all fiber.
PONs provide cost-efficient connectivity of the core with subscriber's equipment, supporting required by user's characteristics, such as the speed of transmission and other. Currently, service providers have three major next-generation FSAN PON paths: 10G-PON, XGS-PON, and NG-PON2. Verizon, for example, plans to move directly to NG-PON2.
The IEEE NG-EPON standard 802.3ca, which promises the 100 Gb/s speed, planned to be finalized by 2020.
The report also stresses an important trend in the broadband wireline access: utilization of multi-functional platforms that allow flexibility and cost efficiency to serve a diversified group of users required different technologies.
The standardization processes are analyzed in detail. Marketing statistics have been developed (2020-2024). The report also presents detailed surveys of companies that are working in the related industries and their product portfolios. Attachments contain the survey of recently approved patents related to the report subject.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Issue
1.2 Changes
1.2.1 Geography
1.2.2 5G Necessity
1.3 PON Appearance
1.4 DSL Developments
1.5 RFoG
1.6 Scope
1.7 Research Methodology
1.8 Target Audience
2. PON: Today and Tomorrow
2.1 Concept
2.1.1 PON Benefits
2.1.2 PON Proposition
2.1.3 Details
2.1.4 PON Classification
2.1.5 PON Elements
2.1.5.1 Optical Line Termination (OLT)
2.1.5.1.1 PON Core Shell
2.1.5.1.2 Cross-connect Shell
2.1.5.1.3 Service Shell
2.1.5.1.4 OLT Responsibilities
2.1.5.1.4.1 Bandwidth Allocation
2.1.5.1.4.2 Grant Mechanism
2.1.5.1.4.3 Capture Effect
2.1.5.1.4.4 Ranging
2.1.5.1.4.5 Burst Mode Transceiver
2.1.5.2 Optical Network Unit (ONU)
2.1.5.3 Optical Distribution Network (ODN)
2.1.6 PON Evolution Path
2.2 PON: ITU-FSAN Family
2.2.1 Beginning - A/B-PON - G.983.x
2.2.2 G-PON - G.984.x
2.2.3 XG-PON - G.987x
2.2.4 NG-PON2 - G.989x
2.2.4.1 Project
2.2.4.2 NG-PON2 - General
2.2.4.3 Major Properties
2.2.4.4 Characteristics
2.2.4.4.1 Support
2.2.4.4.2 Rates and Reaches
2.2.4.4.3 Combinations
2.2.4.5 Services
2.2.4.6 Capacity
2.2.4.7 Spectrum Allocation
2.2.4.8 Line Rate Summary
2.2.5 XGS-PON
2.2.6 Plans
2.3 PON: IEEE Family
2.3.1 802.3ah - GE - PON
2.3.2 802.3av- 10GE-PON
2.3.2.1 Goal
2.3.2.2 Status
2.3.2.3 Standard's Scope and Objectives
2.3.2.4 10GE-PON Technology Specifics
2.3.2.4.1 Inheritance
2.3.2.4.2 Properties
2.3.2.4.3 Dynamic Bandwidth Allocation
2.3.2.5 10GE-PON: Drivers and Target Applications
2.3.3 IEEE P802.3ca PON
2.4 PON Market
2.4.1 PON Commercialized
2.4.2 Factor
2.4.3 Services
2.4.4 Market Estimate
2.4.4.1 Equipment Sales
2.4.4.2 Market Geography
2.4.4.3 Service Providers Revenue
2.5 Industry
3. DSL Evolution
3.1 Developments
3.1.1 Statistics
3.2 DSL Family
3.2.1 ADSL
3.2.2. R-ADSL
3.2.3 HDSL
3.2.4 IDSL
3.2.5 VDSL
3.2.6 SDSL
3.2.7 Summary
3.3 Vectored DSL - G.993.5
3.3.1 Scope
3.3.2 Details
3.3.2.1 Summary
3.3.2.2 Broadband Forum Contributions
3.3.3 Market
3.3.4 Vendors
3.4 G.fast
3.4.1 Standards
3.4.1.1 Broadband Forum -G.fast
3.4.2 Improvements over Vectoring
3.4.3 Models - FTTdp
3.4.4 Major Characteristics
3.4.5 Testing and Trialing
3.4.6 Further Developments
3.4.6.1 G.mgfast
3.4.6.2 Waveguide over Copper
3.4.7 Industry
3.4.8 Market
4. RFoG Development
4.1 Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) Technology
4.2 RFoG Solution
4.2.1 General
4.2.2 Standardization
4.2.2.1 Process
4.2.2.2 Details
4.2.2.2.1 ANSI/SCTE 174 2010
4.2.2.2.2 Summary
4.2.2.2.3 IEC
4.2.2.3 Industry Needs
4.2.2.4 Target
4.3 Similarities and Differences (HFC and RFoG)
4.4 RFoG Major Benefits and Issues
4.5 Future Extensions - RF-PON
4.6 Market Estimate
4.6.1 Need
4.6.2 Forecast
4.7 RFoG Industry
5. Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afsb6n
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: