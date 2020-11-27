Black Friday & Cyber Monday electric scooter deals for 2020, featuring Razor E100, E200, E300 & more discounts
Black Friday 2020 researchers are rounding-up all the top electric scooter deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, together with all the top sales on Hover-1, Costway, MotoTec & more Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Electric Scooter Deals:
- Save up to $500 on electric scooters for commuting, folding & kick types at Walmart - including deals on Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Scooters and Pulse Revster 12V Electric Scooter
- Save up to 40% on top-rated electric scooters at Amazon - check the latest deals on electric scooters from brands including GOTRAX, Razor, Segway and more
- Save up to 56% on best-selling Razor electric scooters at Walmart - click the link for live prices on electric scooters suitable for kids, teenagers and adult
- Save up to 30% on a wide selection of Razor electric scooters at Amazon - check the latest deals on electric scooters including lightweight scooters, foldable scooters and more
- Save on electric scooters at Overstock.com - check live prices on electric scooters from top brands, including Costway, MotoTec, and XPRIT
- Save up to 66% on electric kick scooters from top brands including Razor, GOTRAX, Segway & more at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of electric kick scooters for kids and adults
- Save up to 20% on best-selling electric commuting scooters at Walmart - check live prices on GOTRAX, Razor, Xiaomi and more electric commuting scooters from top brands
- Save up to 63% on a wide range of Razor E100 electric scooters at Walmart - check the latest deals on Razor E100 electric scooters including Glow, Black Label, Power Core and Motorized 24V types
- Save on Razor E200 electric scooters, chargers, batteries & tires at Walmart - check live prices on E200 electric scooters and accessories from Razor
- Save up to 58% on Razor E300 electric scooters & bundles at Walmart - check the latest deals on Razor E300 electric motorized rechargeable scooters
Searching for more deals? Click here to view the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)