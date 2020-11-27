Save on a wide range of smart and 4K TV deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, together with LG, Sharp, Vizio, Hisense and Samsung savings



Black Friday 2020 deals researchers are tracking the top 4K TV deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, featuring all the latest deals on 55 and 65-inch smart TVs with HDR. Links to the best deals are listed below.





Best 4K TV Deals:





Best TV Deals:





In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale to view even more active deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)