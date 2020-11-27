Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I
|4,960
|2,300
|-0.590
|100 %
|100.1477
|98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II
|1,760
|560
|-0.570
|100 %
|100.2890
|98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
|1,300
|700
|-0.570
|100 %
|100.4357
|98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|6,620
|3,320
|-0.565
|100 %
|100.5761
|Total
|14,640
|6,880
The sale will settle 1 December 2020
Danmarks Nationalbank
København Ø, DENMARK