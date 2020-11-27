Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice
﻿﻿98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I4,960
2,300
 -0.590 100 % 100.1477
98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II1,760560
 -0.570 100 %100.2890
98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
1,300
700
-0.570
100 %
100.4357
98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV6,6203,320-0.565100 %100.5761
Total14,6406,880   

The sale will settle 1 December 2020