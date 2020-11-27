Dublin, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipeline Monitoring System Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pipeline monitoring system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the pipeline monitoring system market looks promising with opportunities in the water and wastewater and crude and refined petroleum industries. The major growth drivers for this market are the need for increase in pipeline infrastructure, secure transportation of resources, increase in incidence of oil & gas leakage, rising oil & gas demand in developing economies, and increased government regulations for safety and monitoring.



Some of the pipeline monitoring systems companies profiled in this report include Atmos, Clampon, Future Fibre Technologies, Senstar, Syrinix, Radiobarrier, TTK (France), Krohne Group, Thales Group, and ABB Group.



Some of the features of 'Global Pipeline Monitoring System market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include:

Market size estimates: Global pipeline monitoring system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by pipe type, technology, application, end use industry, and region.

Regional analysis: Global pipeline monitoring system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for pipeline monitoring systems in the global pipeline monitoring system market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, pipeline monitoring systems in the global pipeline monitoring system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global pipeline monitoring system market?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the pipeline monitoring system market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the pipeline monitoring system market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this pipeline monitoring system market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the pipeline monitoring system market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the pipeline monitoring system market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this pipeline monitoring system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this pipeline monitoring systems area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in pipeline monitoring system market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Pipe Type

3.3.1: Metallic

3.3.2: Non-Metallic

3.3.3: Others

3.4: Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Technology

3.4.1: PIGs

3.4.2: Smart Ball

3.4.3: Ultrasonic

3.4.4: Magnetic Flux Leakage Technology

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Application

3.5.1: Leak Detection

3.5.2: Operating Condition

3.5.3: Pipeline Break Detection

3.5.4: Others

3.6: Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by End-Use Industry

3.6.1: Crude & Refined Petroleum

3.6.2: Water & Wastewater

3.6.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Region

4.2: North American Pipeline Monitoring System Market

4.2.1: Market by Pipe Type: Metallic, Non-Metallic, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Technology: PIGs, Smart Ball, Ultrasonic, Magnetic Flux Leakage Technology, and Others

4.2.3: Market by Application: Leak Detection, Operating Condition, Pipeline Break Detection, Others

4.2.4: Market by End-Use Industry: Crude & Refined Petroleum, Oil, Natural Gas, Biofuel, Water & Wastewater and Others

4.3: European Pipeline Monitoring System Market

4.4: APAC Pipeline Monitoring System Market

4.5: ROW Pipeline Monitoring System Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Pipe Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by End-Use Industry

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Atmos

7.2: Clampon

7.3: ABB Group

7.4: Future Fibre Technologies

7.5: Senstar

7.6: Syrinix

7.7: Radiobarrier

7.8: TTK (France)

7.9: Krohne Group

7.10: Thales Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ree4qb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900