Dublin, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipeline Monitoring System Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pipeline monitoring system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the pipeline monitoring system market looks promising with opportunities in the water and wastewater and crude and refined petroleum industries. The major growth drivers for this market are the need for increase in pipeline infrastructure, secure transportation of resources, increase in incidence of oil & gas leakage, rising oil & gas demand in developing economies, and increased government regulations for safety and monitoring.
Some of the pipeline monitoring systems companies profiled in this report include Atmos, Clampon, Future Fibre Technologies, Senstar, Syrinix, Radiobarrier, TTK (France), Krohne Group, Thales Group, and ABB Group.
Some of the features of 'Global Pipeline Monitoring System market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Pipe Type
3.3.1: Metallic
3.3.2: Non-Metallic
3.3.3: Others
3.4: Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Technology
3.4.1: PIGs
3.4.2: Smart Ball
3.4.3: Ultrasonic
3.4.4: Magnetic Flux Leakage Technology
3.4.5: Others
3.5: Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Application
3.5.1: Leak Detection
3.5.2: Operating Condition
3.5.3: Pipeline Break Detection
3.5.4: Others
3.6: Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by End-Use Industry
3.6.1: Crude & Refined Petroleum
3.6.2: Water & Wastewater
3.6.3: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Region
4.2: North American Pipeline Monitoring System Market
4.2.1: Market by Pipe Type: Metallic, Non-Metallic, and Others
4.2.2: Market by Technology: PIGs, Smart Ball, Ultrasonic, Magnetic Flux Leakage Technology, and Others
4.2.3: Market by Application: Leak Detection, Operating Condition, Pipeline Break Detection, Others
4.2.4: Market by End-Use Industry: Crude & Refined Petroleum, Oil, Natural Gas, Biofuel, Water & Wastewater and Others
4.3: European Pipeline Monitoring System Market
4.4: APAC Pipeline Monitoring System Market
4.5: ROW Pipeline Monitoring System Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Pipe Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Technology
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Application
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by End-Use Industry
6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Atmos
7.2: Clampon
7.3: ABB Group
7.4: Future Fibre Technologies
7.5: Senstar
7.6: Syrinix
7.7: Radiobarrier
7.8: TTK (France)
7.9: Krohne Group
7.10: Thales Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ree4qb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: