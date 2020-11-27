Dallas, Texas, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global preparative and process chromatography market is growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. Growing demand for biopharmaceutical products, technology invention and presence of contemporary technologies for chromatographic instruments is driving the global preparative and process chromatography market. Moreover, high technology cost and presence of substitute procedures may hamper the market growth.

Adroit Market Research report on global preparative and process chromatography market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global preparative and process chromatography market have been studied in detail.

Chromatography is a commonly used technique in biopharmaceutical industries for the purification of products. It works on the principle of molecular properties in which separation is achieved between the preferred product and impurities that may be present in the process solution. In order to attain purity requirements, often multiple chromatography steps are executed in combination with other separation techniques for effective isolation of desired products.

The global preparative and process chromatography market is categorized based on type and end use. On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into food and nutraceutical industry, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, and academic research laboratories. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market in 2019, while the food and nutraceutical industry is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America dominated the market for preparative and process chromatography in 2019, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR owing to rising R&D investment. Key players of the global preparative and process chromatography market include GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Shimadzu Corporation, Chiral Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Novasep Holding S.A.S among others.

Key segments of the global preparative and process chromatography market

Type Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

Preparative Chromatography

Process Chromatography

End-use Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry

Food & Nutraceutical Industry

Academic Research Laboratories

