Springfield, MO, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BKD CPAs & Advisors will work with CAFRONLINE to expand solutions to help governmental entities streamline the overall process of preparing a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).

The firm is launching BKD CAFR+, a web-based, CAFR preparation solution that can help leaders manage the input of multiple users, streamline production and understand the nuances of governmental accounting standards and CAFR preparation from a knowledgeable team of trusted advisors.

“We understand many governmental entities are spending significant time and energy preparing and submitting their CAFR,” said BKD Director Rachel Ormsby. “We’re excited to partner with an innovative company and offer our clients a streamlined solution coupled with our BKD Trusted Advisors™ who have extensive experience with the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program (CAFR Program).”

BKD can help entities with CAFR preparation, offer an assessment of an entity’s CAFR, help resolve identified discrepancies and help reduce exceptions when reports are returned and submitted to the GFOA CAFR Program. BKD CAFR+ is an exciting addition to BKD’s robust suite of services for governmental entities.

-30-

About BKD

BKD CPAs & Advisors wants to earn your trust. If you’re looking for solid tax, audit or consulting advice—or a blend of it all—our expertise can help simplify your life. Our approximately 2,900 dedicated professionals provide solutions for clients in all 50 states and internationally, combining the insight and ideas of thought leaders in multiple industries. Everyone needs a trusted advisor. Who’s yours? Learn more at bkd.com.

Greg Cole BKD CPAs & Advisors 417-831-7283, ext. 10111 gcole@bkd.com