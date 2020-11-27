Dublin, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "America Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The American airport passenger screening systems market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 7.5% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



The passenger traffic in the North America is increasing, and in 2018, the region held a total share of 22.4% in global air passenger traffic, registering a growth of 4.7% over the previous year. In 2018, Latin American countries, such as Mexico and Brazil, exhibited a growth of 4.6 and 3.1 million additional passengers, respectively. This factor is significantly driving the growth of the airport passenger screening systems market in North and Latin America.



The rise in global terrorism and illegal trading of illicit goods in America is propelling the growth of airport passenger screening systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and other Latin America countries. The incoming illegal drugs seized at airports in the United States were nearly 28% of the total incoming drugs seized between 2014 and 2018. In 2017 alone, Sao Paolo airport seized more than 1.34 metric ton of cocaine.



The market for airport passenger screening systems is also being driven by new airport development and terminal expansion projects in the region. Projects, such as the recently opened Williston Basin International Airport and Peru's Jorge Chavez International Airport expansion project, are few of the many undergoing aviation development projects that are addressing the issue of growing air passenger traffic in the region.



Key Market Trends



Technological Developments are Driving the Growth of the Market



Owing to increasing air passenger traffic and a rise in terrorism and drug traffic, airport authorities are depending on the latest technologies and innovations to screen a larger number of passengers in lesser time. The airports in North America deploy millimeter-wave imaging and other advanced imaging technologies to screen passengers. In Latin America, the demand for advanced X-ray imaging systems is increasing, owing to the rise in drug trade and the need to detect drugs in the bodies of passengers. The recent growth in the air passenger population has given rise to space management issues in airports.



An enhanced advanced imaging system is fully electronic and uses panels instead of moving parts and a confining chamber to make a 3D image of the passenger using sound waves and detect abnormalities. The implementation of technologies, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and robotics, is also propelling the market development in the region. Data analytics is speeding up video monitoring inspection and risk-based screening processes through video analytics and artificial intelligence. Biometric solutions and cybersecurity solutions are assisting in creating passenger information-sharing platforms that speed up the screening process by removing several checkpoints.



The United States Expected to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate



The United States is increasing its spending on the development of advanced and efficient airport security solutions. Airport and air passenger security is an important part of the US National Defense. The US is rapidly developing and adopting new technologies, such as biometric, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, for airport passenger screening purposes. In 2018, Atlanta's F Terminal became the United States' first biometric terminal equipped with facial recognition technology. Miami Airport recently upgraded its terminal and installed new passenger and luggage screening equipment. The Los Angeles airport executed paperless boarding of more than 500,000 international passengers using face recognition systems. In 2019, TSA provided an enhanced advanced imaging technology full-body scanner (eAIT) to Las Vegas Airport.



However, the scanner is in the testing phase, and improvements are being made in service time. Significant improvements are also being made in the field of terahertz screening. Terahertz screening systems detect weapons and other security threatening objects by identifying objects that block the heat from the body. Currently, terahertz screening systems are deployed in rail transit systems. They are expected to enter the airport security market soon. The aforementioned instances demonstrate the growth of airport passenger screening systems market in the United States.



Competitive Landscape



The American airport passenger screening systems market is moderately fragmented, with players, such as OSI Systems Inc., Leidos, and Garret Metal Detectors, accounting for a significant share in the market. The market is witnessing growth in orders, owing to the rise in passenger traffic and aviation infrastructure development. Collaborations between aviation regulation authorities, airport authorities, and market players can be seen for the development of screening technology and common information-sharing platforms.



Many startups are providing the technology to market players for integration with current systems. The main revenue-generating strategy of market players is to win contracts from airport authorities and governments for the development of passenger screening infrastructure.



