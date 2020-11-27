Dublin, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inverter Duty Motor Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for inverter duty motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2020 - 2025. Factors such as rising urbanization, growing industrialization, and huge investments in leveraging the performance of industries are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Also, the growing demand for energy-efficient motors is likely to propel the demand for inverter duty motor market during the forecast period. However, a decrease in greenfield investments by the oil and gas industry i.e. owing to continuous fall in oil prices and high installation costs are the major factors that are expected to hinder the market growth.
Pumps segment is expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period, owing to its advantages like higher energy efficiency when compared to other applications.
Growth in the fixed speed applications (for example mobile drainage pumps, which always need to deliver a maximum output or an industrial plant that runs at a fixed speed) is likely to provide huge opportunities for the market studied. Asia-Pacific is expected to the fastest growing market during the forecast period, with majority of the demand coming from countries like China and India.
Key Market Trends
Pumps Application to Witness Significant Demand
An inverter duty motor is controlled by a Variable Frequency Drive (VFD), also called as Variable Speed Drive (VSD). VFDs control alternating current (AC) motor speed and torque by varying motor input frequency and voltage. They make it possible for pumping systems to change speed and maintain peak efficiency when output demand changes.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Conveyors
5.1.2 Pumps
5.1.3 Fans
5.1.4 Others
5.2 End-User
5.2.1 Oil & Gas
5.2.2 Chemicals
5.2.3 Metal & Mining
5.2.4 Food & Beverage
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Construction Material
5.3.1 Laminated Steel
5.3.2 Cast Iron
5.3.3 Aluminium
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Regal Beloit Corporation
6.3.2 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
6.3.3 General Electric Company
6.3.4 ABB Ltd.
6.3.5 Nidec Motor Corporation.
6.3.6 Siemens AG
6.3.7 Bison Gear & Engineering Corporation
6.3.8 Havells India Ltd.
6.3.9 Adlee Powertronic Co., Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oaw8x5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: