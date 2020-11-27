The top Black Friday & Cyber Monday smartwatch deals for 2020, including all the best Garmin, Suunto & Fitbit sales
Black Friday experts have identified the top smartwatch deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, together with deals on Apple Watch 5m, Galaxy Watch 3, Fitbit Sense & more. Check out the best deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best Smartwatch Deals:
- Save $330 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE & more top models at ATT - click the link for the latest deals on Apple Watches including Apple Watch SE, Nike SE, Series 6 and Nike Series 6 models
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon.com - check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches at Amazon - click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save $450 off the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at ATT.com - Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save $100 on Apple Watch with any iPhone purchase at Verizon.com
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit Versa 3, Charge, Sense & more models at Fitbit.com - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale
- Save on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
- Save up to 36% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches & fitness trackers at Walmart - check for live prices on top-rated Samsung watches with GPS and Bluetooth like the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Gear S3 Frontier
- Save $62 off on top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch models at Dell.com - see the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, and more
- Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches when you buy an eligible phone at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save up to 35% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon - check for prices on popular 40mm, 42mm, 46mm models with GPS and Bluetooth at Amazon
- Save up to $212 on top-rated Garmin smartwatches & GPS navigation systems at Walmart
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of Garmin smartwatches & activity trackers at Garmin.com
- Save up to $200 on Garmin fenix, vivoactive, forerunner and vivosmart at Amazon - deals available on top rated fitness trackers, smartwatches and gps navigation systems
- Save up to $150 on Suunto smartwatches at Amazon.com - click the link for price updates on popular series like the Suunto 9 Durable Multisport GPS watch or Suunto Ambit3 Peak GPS Heart Rate Monitor
- Save up to 59% on Fossil smartwatches at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Fossil watches for men and women on Amazon.com - Fossil offers touch screen watches that can be paired with cellphones and are compatible with Google, Android and IOS
