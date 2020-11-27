Dallas, Texas, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CBD Consumer Health market is anticipated grow at a CAGR of over 20.0%. Strong government reforms to legalize cannabidiol (CBD) in different regions are the leading factor attributed to growth. Given high awareness of the medical benefits, CBD consumer products are gaining significant popularity.

Adroit Market Research report on global CBD consumer health market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic as 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global CBD consumer health market have been studied in detail.

Geographically, the majority share of the global demand for CBD consumer health was held by North America, followed by Europe, which was the second largest geographic demand. These two regions are both expected to hold their position in the coming few years.

The global market has been segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the market has been divided into Nutraceuticals and Medical OTC Products. On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been divided into Retail Pharmacies, Retail Stores, and Online.

Key vendors in the market include Elixinol Global Limited, ENDOCA, NuLeaf Naturals LLC, Kazmira, Charlotte's Web, Joy Organics, Lord Jones, Medical Marijuana Inc, CV Sciences Inc, and Isodiol International Inc.

Key segments of the global CBD consumer health market

Product Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

Medical OTC Products

Nutraceuticals

Distribution Channel Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

Retail Pharmacies

Online

Retail Stores

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

4. CBD Consumer Health Market by Product, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

5. CBD Consumer Health Market by Distribution Channel, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. CBD Consumer Health Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million)

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

9. Appendix

