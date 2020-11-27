Save on Apple Watch Series 5 deals at the Black Friday 2020 sale, featuring the top GPS and GPS+Cellular Apple Watch 5 sales



Black Friday Apple Watch Series 5 deals for 2020 have arrived. Compare the top discounts on 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch 5 models and more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deals:

Save up to $200 off on Apple Watch Series 5 at Verizon - check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes

- check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes Save up to 23% on Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon - click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models

- click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models Save on Apple Watch Series 5 at AT&T - check the latest deals on 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with features including GPS + Cellular, Retina display, 30% larger screen and swim proof

Best Apple Watch Deals:

