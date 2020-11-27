



QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE NOVEMBER 27, 2021 AT 1:00 P.M.

In 2021, QPR Software Plc will publish its financial information, in Finnish and English, as follows:

Financial Statements Bulletin 2020: Thursday, February 18, 2021

Annual Report 2020, in Finnish and English: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Interim Report January – March 2021: Friday, April 23, 2021

Half-year Financial Report January – June 2021: Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Interim Report January – September 2021: Friday, October 22, 2021

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021.





QPR Software Plc

Jari Jaakkola, CEO





For further information, please contact:



Jari Jaakkola, tel. +358 40 502 6397





DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main Media

www.qpr.com