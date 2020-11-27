QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE NOVEMBER 27, 2021 AT 1:00 P.M.
In 2021, QPR Software Plc will publish its financial information, in Finnish and English, as follows:
The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
QPR Software Plc
Jari Jaakkola, CEO
For further information, please contact:
Jari Jaakkola, tel. +358 40 502 6397
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main Media
www.qpr.com
QPR Software Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
QPR Software Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: