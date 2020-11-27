The best PS4 Pro deals for Black Friday, featuring the latest wireless controllers and gaming accessories deals



Compare the top PS4 Pro deals for Black Friday, including all the latest PS4 Slim sales. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best PS4 Deals:

Best PlayStation Deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to enjoy the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s live Black Friday deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)