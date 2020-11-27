Dallas, Texas, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cardiac rhythm management devices market is growing at a CAGR of 6.4%. Increasing incidence of heart failures, introduction of advanced products by market players, growing investments, resources, and allowances for research on cardiac rhythm management devices are driving the growth of the global cardiac rhythm management devices market.

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2018-2028

Adroit Market Research report on global cardiac rhythm management devices market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global cardiac rhythm management devices market have been studied in detail.

Cardiac rhythm management devices are used to monitor and correct arrhythmia. The function of these devices, include sensing and actuating but it varies depending on the type of arrhythmia. These devices are implanted in the patient’s chest area close to the collarbone.

The global cardiac rhythm management devices market is categorized based on product. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into pacemakers, defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT). The defibrillators segment dominated the market in 2019. This device is used to monitor and treat abnormal heart rhythms in people at risk of dying from sudden cardiac arrest. There are two types of defibrillators, wearable and external. Both devices are intended to execute the same task.

North America dominated the market for cardiac rhythm management devices in 2019, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR due to mounting R&D investments by global players. Key players of the global cardiac rhythm management devices market include Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Jude Medical (Abbott), , BIOTRONIK, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Schiller, Physio-Control, Inc. (Stryker), Zoll Medical Corporation among others.

