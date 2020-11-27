This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Update on product series from DCP

We refer to the stock exchange announcement of 26 November 2020 regarding safety studies for the Nordic Beauty and Balance & Vitality product series. We have today received confirmation from Eurofins ( https://www.eurofins.com/about-us/ ) that Nordic Beauty has passed all the safety studies that the EU requires to be carried out before commercialization. The tests were performed at Eurofins, which is the world's largest in testing food, environment, medicine and cosmetics and has 800 laboratories in more than 50 different countries.

As mentioned in the stock exchange announcement of 26 November 2020, this means that ABT expects the Nordic Beauty product series to be ready for distribution and sale in the first half of 2021.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.