Dublin, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America GPS Anti-Jamming Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Receiver Type, Anti-Jamming Technique, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nulling Technique Segment to Dominate North America GPS Anti-Jamming Market during 2019-2027



Market is expected to reach US$2,530.7 million by 2027 from US$1,527.7 million in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.



The report provides trends prevailing in the North America GPS anti-jamming market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Rising demand for GPS (Global Positioning System) technology in military applications and production of low-cost GPS anti-jamming solutions are the major factor driving the growth of the North America GPS anti-jamming market. However, accessibility of some GPS substitute technologies hinder the growth of North America GPS anti-jamming market.



In the case of COVID-19, North America is highly affected specially US. North America is the largest market of GPS anti-jamming owing to the presence of country such as the US, where investments and expenditure on military sector is quite high. In addition to the, the presence of some of the largest GPS & GPS anti-jamming systems manufacturers, military equipment manufacturers, and aircraft manufactures in the region are contributing to the growth of this market.



Hence, North America is one of the most important region for the growth and demand of GPS anti-jamming devices owing to favorable government policies to boost military sector, presence of huge military base, and high adoption of advanced GPS systems in both military & civilian sectors especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada.



The unprecedented increase in the number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the North America is affecting both supply and demand of GPS anti-jamming equipment due to supply chain disruptions across the region. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis and critical situation is going to impact the GPS anti-jamming market growth in North America region in a negative manner for the next few quarters.



The North America GPS anti-jamming market is segmented on the basis of receiver type, anti-jamming technique, application, end user, and country. The market, by receiver type, is segmented into military & government grade, and commercial grade. Military & government grade segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Based on anti-jamming technique, the market is segmented into nulling technique, beam steering technique, and civilian techniques.



The nulling technique segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The market based on application is segmented as flight control, surveillance and reconnaissance, position navigation and timing, targeting, and casualty evacuation. The surveillance and reconnaissance segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Further, based on end user, the market is segmented into military and civilian. The military segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The civilian segment is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period.



BAE SYSTEMS PLC; FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD; infiniDome Ltd.; L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Mayflower Communications; NovAtel Inc.; Raytheon Technologies; Thales Group are among the leading companies in the North America GPS anti-jamming market.



The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, L3HARRIS Technologies received a seven-year contract to build, integrate & test an anti-jam modem intended for the wideband satellite communications.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America GPS Anti-Jamming Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. North America GPS Anti-Jamming Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand for GPS Technology in Military Applications

5.1.2 Production of Low-Cost GPS Anti-Jamming Solutions

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Accessibility of Some GPS Substitute Technologies

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Continuous Developments to Boost the Overall Infrastructure of GPS

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Unmanned Airborne Vehicles and Systems

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. GPS Anti-Jamming Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America GPS Anti-Jamming Market Overview

6.2 North America GPS Anti-Jamming Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. North America GPS Anti-Jamming Market Analysis - By Receiver Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America GPS Anti-Jamming Market Breakdown, by Receiver Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Military and Government Grade

7.4 Commercial Grade



8. North America GPS Anti-Jamming Market Analysis - By Anti-Jamming Technique

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America GPS Anti-Jamming Market Breakdown, by Anti-Jamming Technique, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Nulling Technique

8.4 Beam Steering Technique

8.5 Civilian Techniques



9. North America GPS Anti-Jamming Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America GPS Anti-Jamming Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Flight Control

9.4 Surveillance and Reconnaissance

9.5 Position Navigation and Timing

9.6 Targeting

9.7 Casualty Evacuation



10. North America GPS Anti-Jamming Market Analysis - By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America GPS Anti-Jamming Market Breakdown, by End User, 2019 & 2027

10.3 Military

10.4 Civilian



11. North America GPS Anti-Jamming Market - Country Analysis



12. North America GPS Anti-Jamming Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Market Initiative

13.2 Merger and Acquisition

13.3 New Development



14. Company Profiles

BAE Systems

Furuno Electric Co., LTD

infiniDome Ltd.

L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mayflower Communications

NovAtel Inc.

Raytheon Technologies

Thales Group

