Series RIKV 21 0517RIKV 21 0915
Settlement Date 12/01/202012/01/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,9000
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.516/1.0480.000/0.000
Total Number of Bids Received 70
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,9000
Total Number of Successful Bids 60
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 60
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.516/1.0480.000/0.000
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.585/0.8980.000/0.000
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.516/1.0480.000/0.000
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.547/0.9810.000/0.000
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.585/0.8980.000/0.000
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.451/1.1900.000/0.000
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.531/1.0160.000/0.000
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %0.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.200.00