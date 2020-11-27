|Series
|RIKV 21 0517
|RIKV 21 0915
|Settlement Date
|12/01/2020
|12/01/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,900
|0
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.516
|/
|1.048
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|Total Number of Bids Received
|7
|0
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,900
|0
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|6
|0
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|6
|0
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.516
|/
|1.048
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.585
|/
|0.898
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.516
|/
|1.048
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.547
|/
|0.981
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.585
|/
|0.898
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.451
|/
|1.190
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.531
|/
|1.016
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|0.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.20
|0.00
