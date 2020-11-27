Dublin, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capabilities Integration Shaping the Japan Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall email security market is maturing with slowing but steady growth. Heavily driving its cloud-based deployments are cloud-based email adoption, such as Office 365 and G Suite, and increasing regional remote workforces. The larger but less mature Web security market is also benefiting significantly from the latter. Moreover, enterprises are more reliant on Web applications and moving their workloads into the public cloud, necessitating cloud centricity.
The addition of multiple functionalities into core capabilities is transforming the Web and email security markets. Various integrations, including data loss prevention (DLP), cloud access security broker (CASB), shared threat intelligence, and email/browser isolation, are blurring distinctions among cybersecurity solutions.
Compliance demands and the growing and increasingly lethal email and Web-based attacks have raised SCM solutions take-up rates and market revenue substantially, likely aiding its future market growth.
Market analyses aside, this study highlights vital SCM market drivers. These include ever-increasing cyberattacks compelling proper Web and email defense implementation; remote working proliferation driving the need to secure self-owned and remote devices; and data security, privacy, and residency regulations sustaining short-term demand for on-premises SCM solutions.
This study analyzes email security and Web security market trends from 2018 to 2024, with 2019 as the base year. Vertical segmentation covers the government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), service providers, manufacturing, education, and other sectors, including pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, information technology (IT)/IT-enabled services (IT/ITES), eGaming, eCommerce, and business process outsourcing (BPO).
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
