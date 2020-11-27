Dublin, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capabilities Integration Shaping the Japan Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall email security market is maturing with slowing but steady growth. Heavily driving its cloud-based deployments are cloud-based email adoption, such as Office 365 and G Suite, and increasing regional remote workforces. The larger but less mature Web security market is also benefiting significantly from the latter. Moreover, enterprises are more reliant on Web applications and moving their workloads into the public cloud, necessitating cloud centricity.

The addition of multiple functionalities into core capabilities is transforming the Web and email security markets. Various integrations, including data loss prevention (DLP), cloud access security broker (CASB), shared threat intelligence, and email/browser isolation, are blurring distinctions among cybersecurity solutions.

Compliance demands and the growing and increasingly lethal email and Web-based attacks have raised SCM solutions take-up rates and market revenue substantially, likely aiding its future market growth.

Market analyses aside, this study highlights vital SCM market drivers. These include ever-increasing cyberattacks compelling proper Web and email defense implementation; remote working proliferation driving the need to secure self-owned and remote devices; and data security, privacy, and residency regulations sustaining short-term demand for on-premises SCM solutions.

This study analyzes email security and Web security market trends from 2018 to 2024, with 2019 as the base year. Vertical segmentation covers the government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), service providers, manufacturing, education, and other sectors, including pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, information technology (IT)/IT-enabled services (IT/ITES), eGaming, eCommerce, and business process outsourcing (BPO).

Key Issues Addressed

Is the SCM market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What were the key market trends in 2019? What trends will gain importance in the future?

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

Which regions and countries performed the best in 2019?

How are the competitive landscapes in APAC and its subregions?

What is the market growth forecast from 2019 to 2024?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Dashboard

Three Growth Opportunities in Secure Content Management

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Secure Content Management Industry

3. Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Secure Content Management

Secure Content Management Scope of Analysis

Secure Content Management Segmentation

Key Competitors in Secure Content Management

Key Growth Metrics for Secure Content Management, Japan

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast for Secure Content Management, Japan

Revenue Forecast by Technology for Secure Content Management, Japan

Forecast Analysis for Secure Content Management, Japan

Demand Analysis by Technology - Email Security, Japan

Demand Analysis by Technology - Web Security, Japan

Competitive Environment for Secure Content Management, Japan

Revenue Share for Secure Content Management, Japan

Revenue Share Analysis for Secure Content Management, Japan

Revenue Share by Technology for Secure Content Management - Email Security, Japan

Revenue Share Analysis by Technology for Secure Content Management - Email Security, Japan

Revenue Share by Technology for Secure Content Management - Web Security, Japan

Revenue Share Analysis by Technology for Secure Content Management - Web Security, Japan

4. Competitive Analysis - Vendor Profiling

Country/Region Code Legend

Cisco - Overview

Symantec - Overview

Trend Micro - Overview

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Secure Content Management

Growth Opportunity 1 - Cloud-based Email Security for Synchronicity with Cloud Email Migration, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 - Greater Integrated Web Security in Demand for Broader Web Security Capabilities, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3 - Persistent on-premises Deployments for Continual Demand for Hardware Solutions, 2020

The Last Word

The Last Word - Predictions

6. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

