The global explosive detectors market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the explosive detectors market looks promising with opportunities in the aviation, military and defense, public places, commercial, and cargo & transport industries. The major drivers for this market are rise in terrorist activities across the globe, government legislations for enhanced security screening, and increasing demand for safety and security in aviation industry.
Some of the explosive detectors companies profiled in this report include Safran, Smiths Group, L-3 Communications, OSI Systems, Nuctech, Implant Sciences Corporation, Flir Systems, Chemring Group, American Science & Engineering, Analogic Corporation, and Leidos Holdings, Inc.
Some of the features of Explosive Detectors Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Explosive Detectors Market:Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Explosive Detectors Market by Technology
3.3.1: Trace Detector
3.3.2: Bulk Detector
3.4: Global Explosive Detectors Market by Product Type
3.4.1: Vehicle Mounded
3.4.2: Handheld
3.4.3: Robotics
3.4.4: Biosensor
3.4.5: Others
3.5: Global Explosive Detectors Market by End Use Industry
3.5.1: Commercial
3.5.2: Cargo and Transport
3.5.3: Aviation
3.5.4: Military and Defense
3.5.5: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Explosive Detector Market by Region
4.2: North American Explosive Detector Market
4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry:Commercial, Cargo and Transport, Aviation, Military and Defense, and Others
4.2.2: Market by Product Type:Vehicle Mounded, Handheld, Robotics, Biosensor, and Others
4.2.3: United States Explosive Detector Market
4.2.4: Canadian Explosive Detector Market
4.2.5: Mexican Explosive Detector Market
4.3: European Explosive Detector Market
4.4: APAC Explosive Detector Market
4.5: ROW Explosive Detector Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Regional Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Explosive Detectors Market by Technology
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Explosive Detectors Market by Product Type
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Explosive Detectors Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Explosive Detectors Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Explosive Detectors Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Explosive Detectors Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Safran
7.2: Smiths Group PLC
7.3: L-3 Communications Holdings
7.4: OSI Systems
7.5: Nuctech
7.6: Implant Sciences Corporation
7.7: Flir Systems
7.8: Chemring Group PLC
7.9: American Science & Engineering
7.10: Analogic Corporation
