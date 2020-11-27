Dublin, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Truck-as-a-Service Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The truck-as-a-service market is poised to grow by $ 19.02 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.



This study identifies the adoption of blockchain in trucking as one of the prime reasons driving the truck-as-a-service market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of over-the-air software updates and the emergence of electric trucks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The market is driven by the digital transformation in trucking industry, growth of e-commerce industry, and increasing implementation of IoT in trucking.



The reports on truck-as-a-service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The truck-as-a-service market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading truck-as-a-service market vendors that include AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Fleet Advantage LLC, Fleet Complete, Ford Motor Co., Hino Motors Ltd., Microlise Group Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Trimble Inc., and Volkswagen AG.



Also, the truck-as-a-service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



