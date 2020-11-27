CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation (“Jura”) today announced the filing on SEDAR of its condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.



About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

Mr. Muhammad Nadeem Farooq, CEO Tel: +92 51 227 0702-5 Fax: +92 51 227 0701 Website: www.juraenergy.com E‐Mail: info@juraenergy.com

