A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56,942,095 Euros Head Office: La Woestyne, 59173 Renescure, France. Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

Villeneuve d’Ascq, November 27th, 2020

Press Release

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting

December 3rd, 2020

Adjournment to December 17th, 2020

In the absence of an order issued by the Government on the basis of Law No. 2020-1379 dated November 14th, 2020 on the state of health emergency in the context of Covid-19, making it possible to restore or adapt the conditions for holding shareholders’ meetings held as of December 1st, 2020, and taking into account the health context and the provisions decreed by the public authorities relating to the protection of populations, making it impossible for the shareholders to travel and for the company to receive and bring together its shareholders physically, the shareholders are informed that the Bonduelle Group is forced to postpone on December 17th, 2020, its combined shareholders’ meeting, initially scheduled on December 3rd, 2020, under the conditions that will be provided for by the texts and subject to the publication and implementation allowing compliance with the legal deadlines for convening and holding the shareholders' meeting.

A new notice of meeting of the combined shareholder’s meeting will be published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

In accordance with the Law, the proxies and postal votes already sent to the company remain valid.

The coupon detachment and dividend payment dates set respectively on January 5th, 2021 and January 7th, 2021 have been maintained to this day.

We recall that the shareholders were informed of the agenda of the combined sharedholder’s meeting, initially scheduled on December 3rd, 2020, in the notice of meeting published in BALO n° 138 of November 16th, 2020 and that the draft text of the resolutions was presented to them in BALO n° 129 dated of October 26th, 2020, supplemented by the aforementioned Notice of meeting and the amended notice of meeting published in BALO n ° 139 of November 18th, 2020. It is also specified that the agenda remains unchanged.





The General Manager.





