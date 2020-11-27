Dublin, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "C-Arms Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The C-arms market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 3.62% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market include the rising geriatric population and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, advancements in maneuverability and imaging capabilities, and increasing demand in emerging economies.



Imaging systems are becoming an essential technology and are present in nearly all well-equipped hospitals. Specialists in fields, such as surgery, orthopedics, traumatology, vascular surgery, and cardiology use C-arms for intraoperative imaging. The devices provide high-resolution X-ray images in real-time, which helps physicians to monitor progress at any point during the operation and immediately make necessary corrections. As a result, treatment results are better and the patient's recovery is also faster. C-arms are currently being used in several areas of medicine and their applications are expected to increase over time. These factors, along with the increasing demand for healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, are driving the C-arms market.



Key Market Trends



The Mini C-Arm Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth over the Forecast period



With an increasing focus on the portability of C-arms, there is a significant market opportunity for companies producing mini C-arms. Several mini c-arms are designed explicitly for extremity imaging and have a smaller footprint, along with increased mobility compared to the full-size c-arms. Currently available systems in the mini c-arm category vary significantly in size and cost depending upon the functionality offered for the procedures.



Manufacturers are differentiating their products on the basis of mobility, the field of view, and by including alternate imaging technologies. For instance, OrthoScan Inc.'s FD Pulse is the world's first mini C-Arm equipped with pulsed fluoroscopy. The mini C-arms segment is expected to register several product launches during the forecast period, as companies are upgrading their product offerings at a fast pace by launching new products in this segment. Hence, owing to aforementioned factors, along with rising geriatric pouplation and increasing incidence of chronic disease, the market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.



The United States is Expected to Dominate the Market



The United States is expected to hold largest market share over the forecast period owing to the high standards of healthcare infrastructure in the United States. Due to the strict regulatory oversight in the United States, all the C-arms are replaced as per the replacement schedule stipulated by the healthcare regulatory authorities, which ensures that the new sales of C-Arms in the United States are pretty consistent.



The United States is currently the largest market in the world for C-arms and that can be credited to their huge installed base which ensures a large number of replacements each year. Furthermore, the high frequency of diagnostic examination, rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are also supplementing the C-arm market in the United States.



Competitive Landscape



The C-arms market is consolidated and is highly competitive. Major players are consistently trying to gain a competitive advantage through product innovations and upgrades in existing product lines. Mobile C-arm segment is registering intense competition due to several new product launches.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Advancements in Maneuverability and Imaging Capabilities

4.2.3 Rising Demand in Emerging Economies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Procedural and Equipment Costs

4.3.2 Low Replacement Rates of C-Arm Systems

4.3.3 Growing Use of Refurbished Devices

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Fixed C-Arms

5.1.2 Mobile C-Arms

5.1.2.1 Full-Size C-Arms

5.1.2.2 Mini C-Arms

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cardiology

5.2.2 Gastroenterology

5.2.3 Neurology

5.2.4 Orthopedics and Trauma

5.2.5 Oncology

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.1.2 GE Healthcare

6.1.3 Hologic Corporation

6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.5 OrthoScan Inc.

6.1.6 Shimadzu Corporation

6.1.7 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.8 Ziehm Imaging GmbH



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



