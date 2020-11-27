HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "Naked-Eye 3D Spacecraft Science Fiction Giant Screen Becoming A Popular Scene in Chongqing; WIMI Interprets the High-Simulation AI Visual Interactive Experience". Recently, the naked-eye 3D giant screen in Chongqing has been on Weibo hot search. There is a "Future City" that appeared on this outdoor 3D giant screen in Guanyinqiao Pedestrian Street, Chongqing. A mysterious large spaceship slowly sailed out of the building and revolved around the building, as if being in a sci-fi movie scene. Such a visual feast has already appeared in our lives. A "Future City" appeared on a 3788-square-meter giant LED screen in a building in the Guanyinqiao business district of Chongqing. The onlookers did not need any equipment and could feel the vivid and shocking 3D spaceship visual effect with the naked eye.



After the video maxed out the network platform, it also aroused lots of onlookers. The use of giant screens to form 3D effects appears in many places. For example, the smart large screen outside SM company in Seoul, South Korea has become popular with the Internet. The super immersive experience has become one of the "masterpieces" of Seoul Display. In fact, 3D naked eye is to display three-dimensional graphics in a plane. Unlike the real world, which is a real three-dimensional space, there is a real distance space. The computer just looks like the real world, so the 3D graphics displayed on the computer just look like the real thing. One of the characteristics of the human eye is that it will form a three-dimensional impression, that is, everything looks small in the distance and big on the contrary.

Hologram display technology, also known as virtual imaging technology, is to present three-dimensional object images in the air in real scenes. It uses the principle of interference to record the light wave information of the object. When the laser is used to irradiate the object, the object will form a diffuse object beam, and part of the laser will interfere with the newly formed object beam. The film for recording the interference fringes is specially processed to form a Hologram. It is necessary to irradiate the obtained Hologram image with the laser to reproduce the information of the original images. The strong coherence of the laser makes it appear the original image and conjugate image, that is, the three-dimensional Hologram image is obtained by the principle of diffraction. This is recognized as the most ideal technology for realizing 3D displays in the future.

Outdoor media is the most suitable display scenario for AR advertising. On the one hand, outdoor media advertising is not limited in the size of the screen display space, and can better match the visual effects of AR, achieving a product display and consumer experience that is close to reality. On the other hand, outdoor media advertising itself has strong scene attributes and can be combined with AR technology to produce richer interactive creativity. Therefore, in the future, the application of AR technology in outdoor advertising will continue to deepen, thereby achieving increasingly stronger advertising authenticity effects.

WIMI Hologram Cloud's technical team has created the third generation of 6D light field Hologram technology products through years of technical research and development. Meanwhile, its simulated user experience of the product can be described as breathtaking. Hologram virtual stage and Hologram virtual character (Hologram content IP) are one of the core industries in the virtual reality industry, and they are also one of the most profitable industries in the world. WIMI is a company that has integrated the identities of Hologram AI cloud mobile software developer, service provider, and operator into one. The WIMI platform has also become one of the largest integrated platforms in the Hologram AI field in China.

Compared with its domestic counterparts, WIMI has established a comprehensive Hologram AR content library. The format of Hologram AR content covers from 3D models to Hologram short videos. As of December 31, 2018, there are 4,654 ready-to-use AR Hologram contents that can be applied to WIMI's Hologram AR products and solutions, covering a wide range of categories, including animals, cartoon characters, vehicles, and food. Among them, 2,961 are used for educational scenes, 851 are used for tourism, 739 are used for art and entertainment, and 103 are used for popular science. In addition, WIMI's content library has been enriched with copyrighted content licensed from third parties. WIMI cooperates with various content owners, including brand owners, film producers, and talent agencies, to transform high-quality IP into AR. Its commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five major professional fields: home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

WIMI's leading Hologram AR content production function is built around image acquisition, object recognition, automatic image processing, and computer vision technology. WIMI's software engineering team and visualization design team work closely to continuously advance the visualization related technologies, and use them to design and produce innovative Hologram AR content. Through real-time computer vision algorithms that provide accurate pose estimation, scene recognition and tracking can be performed in a few seconds. This cutting-edge algorithm also allows WIMI to perform photorealistic, high-resolution rendering visualization on a pixel basis. Frost & Sullivan said that although most peer companies may be able to identify and capture 40 to 50 pieces of image data in a specific space unit, WIMI can collect 500 to 550 data pieces. In addition, WIMI's image processing speed is 80%, which is higher than the industry average, thereby improving operational efficiency. In the scene reconstruction process, WIMI's automatic image processing tools can perform noise removal and feature enhancement on the originally captured image and create a best-in-class Hologram AR design with industry-leading simulation.

With the fragmentation of the mobile Internet, the decision-making path of users becomes more and more complicated. When human experience can no longer effectively understand users, the task of insight into users must be handed over to data and technology, and the AI ​​era must be handed over to the latest artificial intelligent. From this perspective, AI+IP is the best path for Internet marketing.

