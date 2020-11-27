Black Friday Michaels deals for 2020, featuring the best Christmas decor, craft station, cutting machines & accessories deals
Black Friday experts at Saver Trends are comparing the best Michaels deals for Black Friday, featuring the best sales on paint, brushes, tables & craft stations. Explore the full selection of deals listed below.
Best Michaels Deals:
- Save up to 70% off on arts and crafts supplies at Michaels.com - and save 20% off all regular price purchases thru 11/28. Check live prices on tables, craft stations, paint, brushes, and other popular products
- Save up to $50 on Cricut Machines like the Cricut Joy, Explore Air 2 & Maker at Michaels.com - including a wide range of compatible accessories and add-ons
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of Christmas trees at Michaels.com - check the latest deals on 10ft, 8ft, 7ft, and 6ft artificial Christmas trees and more Christmas decor
- Save up to $50 off on Cricut Maker machines at Michaels.com - check live prices on the popular line of cutting machines as well as on compatible tips and other accessories
- Save up to 21% off on Cricut Explore Air 2 machines at Michaels.com - including the Michaels exclusive colors of Boysenberry and Peacock
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Silhouette cutting machines & arts and crafts tools at Michaels.com - check the latest deals on Silhouette Cameo machines and tools, Portrait, sticker papers, HTVs, and more
- Save up to 50% on exclusive decor collections, crafts, gifts, & more at Michaels.com - click the link for hot deals on a wide variety of designs that will suit any home
