Dublin, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market By Installation Type (Overhead, Submarine and Underground), By End User (Energy & Power, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Building & Construction and Others), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market is expected to witness market growth of 6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



The demand for electricity in Asia Pacific, with a growing population, has been gradually rising. Rapid urbanization rates and rural electrification goals introduced by governments have also raised demand for electricity. China is a regional leader in the demand for high-voltage cables, accounting for more than half of Asia Pacific's share. The emergence of rising economies such as Japan, South Korea, and India, where electricity demand has steadily risen every year, has also had an impact on Asia Pacific's existing market share. With the implementation of technological advancements in electricity transmission and distribution networks in the region, the market offers a strong opportunity for growth.



The growth in population index across cities and favourable electrification measures across grid-insulated areas have contributed to a substantial rise in energy consumption. The significant rise in demand for peak load has driven utilities to expand and improve the regional electrical supply network with the goal of ensuring grid safety and reliability. Following this, the rising energy demand strongly driven by growing demand for effective grid networks will have a positive effect on the market. The introduction of grid-connected renewable infrastructure in line with decentralized micro-grid networks has led to a need for technologically advanced circuit components to cope with fluctuating frequency network integration. Such renewable networks face fluctuations of frequency and varying wavelengths requiring effective monitoring and control of circuits. Henceforth, manufacturers and developers around the industry have invested extensively in the integration of smart monitoring, control and performance units.



Based on Installation Type, the market is segmented into Overhead, Submarine and Underground. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Energy & Power, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Building & Construction and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Siemens AG, Nexans SA, Finolex Cables Limited, NKT A/S, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Dubai Cable Company Pvt. Ltd. (Senaat General Holdings Corporation), Cable Corporation of India Ltd. (Future Deal Properties Pvt. Ltd.), Prysmian Group, Southwire Company, LLC, and Tratos Ltd. (ALMA S.r.l.).



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market, by Installation Type

1.4.2 Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market, by End User

1.4.3 Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Feb - 2020, Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market by Installation Type

4.1 Asia Pacific Overhead High Voltage Cables Market by Country

4.2 Asia Pacific Submarine High Voltage Cables Market by Country

4.3 Asia Pacific Underground High Voltage Cables Market by Country



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market by End Use

5.1 Asia Pacific Energy & Power High Voltage Cables Market by Country

5.2 Asia Pacific IT & Telecom High Voltage Cables Market by Country

5.3 Asia Pacific Aerospace & Defense High Voltage Cables Market by Country

5.4 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas High Voltage Cables Market by Country

5.5 Asia Pacific Building & Construction High Voltage Cables Market by Country

5.6 Asia Pacific Others High Voltage Cables Market by Country



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market by Country

6.1 China High Voltage Cables Market

6.1.1 China High Voltage Cables Market by Installation Type

6.1.2 China High Voltage Cables Market by End Use

6.2 Japan High Voltage Cables Market

6.2.1 Japan High Voltage Cables Market by Installation Type

6.2.2 Japan High Voltage Cables Market by End Use

6.3 India High Voltage Cables Market

6.3.1 India High Voltage Cables Market by Installation Type

6.3.2 India High Voltage Cables Market by End Use

6.4 South Korea High Voltage Cables Market

6.4.1 South Korea High Voltage Cables Market by Installation Type

6.4.2 South Korea High Voltage Cables Market by End Use

6.5 Singapore High Voltage Cables Market

6.5.1 Singapore High Voltage Cables Market by Installation Type

6.5.2 Singapore High Voltage Cables Market by End Use

6.6 Malaysia High Voltage Cables Market

6.6.1 Malaysia High Voltage Cables Market by Installation Type

6.6.2 Malaysia High Voltage Cables Market by End Use

6.7 Rest of Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market

6.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market by Installation Type

6.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market by End Use



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Siemens AG

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.2 Nexans SA

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.3 Finolex Cables Limited

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.4.1 Geographical Expansions:

7.4 NKT A/S

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expense

7.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.6 Dubai Cable Company Pvt. Ltd. (Senaat General Holdings Corporation)

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental Analysis

7.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.7 Cable Corporation of India Ltd. (Future Deal Properties Pvt. Ltd.)

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 Prysmian Group

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Analysis

7.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.8.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.8.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.9 Southwire Company, LLC

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.9.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.10 Tratos Ltd. (ALMA S.r.l.)

7.10.1 Company overview



