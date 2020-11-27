Grieg Seafood has successfully completed a NOK 500 million tap issue under the Company’s existing senior unsecured green bond with maturity date 25 June 2025 and ISIN NO0010885007. The total outstanding amount after the tap issue is NOK 1,500 million. The additional bonds will be issued under a temporary ISIN NO0010908858 until a listing prospectus for the additional bonds has been approved.

The proceeds from the tap issue will be used for green projects as further defined by the Green Bond Framework.

DNB Markets and Nordea acted as arrangers for the tap issue.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act