Based on nature, the reusable segment is projected to grow at the highest CARG during the forecast period.Menstrual cups are considered under the reusable segment.



Menstrual cups are widely used, especially in Western countries, due to their reusability.They are also durable and can last for approximately ten years.



The use of reusable feminine hygiene products helps reducing waste created by the plastic, non-recyclable, and non-biodegradable materials present in disposable pads and tampons.Hence, they are considered eco-friendly products.



The growth of the reusable segment can be attributed to the advantages of menstrual cups such as durability, low-cost, safety, and eco-friendliness over sanitary pads and tampons.



The sanitary napkins type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the sanitary napkins segment is projected to grow at the highest CARG during the forecast period.A sanitary napkin is a type of feminine hygiene product that is worn externally, unlike tampons and menstrual cups, which are worn inside the vagina.



Most women in developing countries such as India, South Africa, China, Thailand, Indonesia, among others are reluctant to use internal use feminine hygiene products such as menstrual cups and tampons, and prefer sanitary napkins unstead. This is major factor driving the growth of sanitary napkins during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the feminine hygiene products market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the feminine hygiene products market from 2020 to 2025.The high growth can be attributed to the increase in government initiatives toward period poverty and menstrual hygiene management along with rapid urbanization in countries such as China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.



According to the World Economic Forum, 2019, one-third of the total number of girls in South Asia miss school during their periods, often because they lack access to menstrual health products and receive little or no education about menstruation before reaching puberty.The local governments are making various efforts to tackle this issue.



For instance, the government of India reduced GST on menstrual hygiene products from 12% to 0% in 2018.



Furthermore, as a part of the qualitative analysis of the feminine hygiene products market, the research provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market across the globe. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players such as Johnson & Johnson (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Kimberly-Clark (US), Essity Aktiebolag (publ) (Sweden), Kao Corporation (Japan), Daio Paper Corporation (Japan), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Premier FMCG (South Africa), Ontex (Belgium), Hengan International Group Company Ltd. (China), Drylock Technologies (Belgium), Natracare LLC (US), First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (US), Bingbing Paper Co., Ltd. (China), TZMO SA (Poland), Quanzhou Hengxue Women Sanitary Products Co., Ltd. (China), Rael Inc (US), Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited (India), The Keeper, Inc. (US), STERNE (India), MeLuna (Germany), Diva International Inc. (Canada), Tosama (Slovenia), Premier Care Industries (US), Lambi (Mexico), Hygienic Articles (Mexico), Alyk, Inc. (US), Cotton High Tech - Cohitech (South Africa), Sirona Hygiene Pvt Ltd. (India), among others.



