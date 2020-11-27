New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Pipette Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Category ; Channel ; Volume ; Application and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989535/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high expense of automated pipettes is expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast years.



Pipettes are laboratory tools commonly used in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and chemical laboratories to transport specific volume of liquids or samples.Various types of designs such as electronic pipetting andultra-light pipettes are available in the market.



The pipettes help in accurately measuring the liquids for various biology experiments, pharmaceutical applications, and others. These devices help in preventing contamination and easy handling of liquids during laboratory procedures.Two types of pipettes commonly used are glass pipettes that are excellent in chemical resistance, and plastic pipettes that are convenient in preventing contamination.



Growth in the biotechnology sector certainly attributes to the growth of the pipette market across Europe.Germany is the second-largest country in terms of medical biotechnology sector after the US.



The growth of medical biotechnology is backed by the presence of well-established as well as start-up companies in the country.Moreover, support from the government and research entities is encouraging the growth of the sector across the country.



Germany has a hi-tech research infrastructure and internationally renowned scientists.Additionally, the biotechnology sector is more focused on the drug discovery and development of medicinal products produced by biotechnological processes.



According to the Federal Statistics Office 2018, it is stated that ~23 biopharmaceutical drugs and 22 other drugs were approved in 2017. Also, France is not lagging behind but instead is amongst the leaders for the biotechnology industry. The country is experiencing a growing number of players in the biotechnology sectors, and the start-up companies are getting support from the investors such as Bpifrance, i-LAB, and iBionext. Thus, growth in biotechnology sector is expected to drive the growth of Europe pipettes market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the pipette marketis segmented into air displacement pipette, and positive displacement pipette. The air displacement pipette segment held a higher share of the market in 2019; whereas, the positive displacement pipette segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on category, the pipette market is segmented into manual and electronic. The manual segment held a higher share of the market in 2019, whereas the electronic segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on channel, the pipette market is segmented into single channel and multi-channel (8-channel, 12-channel, and others). The multi-channel segment held a higher share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on volume, the pipette market is segmented into adjustable volume and fixed volume. The adjustable volume segment held a higher share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the pipette market is segmented into pharmaceutical laboratories, biotech laboratories, food and beverage, forensic laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical laboratories segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for pipette market included in the report areAsebio, Life Sciences venture capital, Italian Agency of Medicines, Federal Statistics Office, and others.

