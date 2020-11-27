New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989534/?utm_source=GNW



With the rising trend of autonomous vehicles across Europe, the demand for innovative and smart locks for cars is increasing.The manufacturers are focusing on the development and integration of digital keys for the cars by adopting the ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.



The automobile devices are well-equipped with a UWB which is a radio technology.These UWB-based devices make use of the time of flight measurements between the devices for calculating the round-trip response packets/time of challenges.



The UWB technology uses the bandwidth channel of 500 MHz along with short pulses of 2 nanoseconds each, and thus, helps in achieving centimeter accuracy, with accurate tracking in real-time.The UWB-enabled system precisely and efficiently senses if someone is moving toward a locked door, as well as identifies if the user is inside or outside of the doorway.



Thus, the developments in the automotive sector are expected to positively influence the demand for mobile access control platform during the forecast period.



The technology industry is one of the victims of COVID-19, and since the start of 2020, this industry has been reflecting the declining trend.With the imposition of lockdown across the Europe region, the trades have been witnessing shattering experience.



The pandemic has disturbed mobile access control platform businesses and suppliers around Europe.The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted the Europe mobile access control platform market.



Europe is one of the most important regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies owing to favorable government policies to boost innovation, presence of huge industrial base, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries, such as Germany, France, and Italy. Hence, any impact on the growth of industries is expected to affect the economic growth of the region in a negative manner.



Based on application, the commercial segment led the Europe mobile access control platform market in 2019.Mobile access control platform can be deployed in various commercial places, such as malls, showrooms, shops, office premises, and banks.



By integrating this platform, one can be assured that they would receive real-time updates on their smartphones or wearables. The platform is the combination of hardware and technologies to meet the requirements of the consumers by managing them from the centralized dashboard present in the commercial buildings, which is fueling the growth of the Europe mobile access control platform market.



The overall Europe mobile access control platform market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe mobile access control platform market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe mobile access control platform market. Kisi Inc, BlueID, YPTOKEY, Proxy Inc., Remotelock, Salto System, and Brivo Systems LLC are among a few players operating in the Europe mobile access control platform market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989534/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001